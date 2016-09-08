Amber Rose Reveals Her Horrible First 3 Some Experience

Amber Rose spilled the beans on her recent 3some. The 32-year-old curvy lady revealed that she recently had her first threesome. But while you may be expecting to hear how steamy it went, Amber said she actually hated it.
"We kind of just got together, and it was cool. But it was a guy and it was a girl. And it was f***ing horrible,” she confessed. "It was the worst. I'm literally, I'm having sleepless nights."
The celebrity star admitted she only agreed to the 3some because she felt she had to try something new as she got older: “I did it against my better judgment.” “I talk about intimacy a lot. And I promote that. And I'm like, 'I need to have more experiences.' And so, I did it. And I hated it."
But surprisingly, the mum-of-one didn’t like the threesome because there was no intimacy: ”I feel like I'm a very passionate lover, and I like that one-on-one passion. I like to feel that. And so, with the threesome, I kind of felt like there was no passion.
“There was no kissing, and rolling around, and, you know, all those moments that I enjoy. It just wasn't there." Is she revealing too much? Nah! She is willing to give it another try. “Maybe if it's two guys, whatever. But not if it's another girl."
Amber Rose went further to say: But if you’re a lady, you’ll have to sit this one out. ”I’m having this moment right now where I feel crazy. I feel really crazy that I did it. Probably will not do it again.