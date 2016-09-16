British Woman Dubbed "White Widow" Implicated In Kenya Bomb And Knife Terror Attack

On Sunday, Three women in burkas stormed a police HQ in Mombasa, Kenya, hurling a petrol bomb and stabbing a cop. It is alleged Samantha Lewthwaite communicated with female group and three others in the lead up to the attack.
Samantha Lewthwaite, 32 originally from Aylesbury, UK brainwashed the women into the attack, police now believe. Lewthwaite who was married to London 7/7 suicide bomber Germaine Lindsay – has become a senior member of al-Shabaab.
She is already listed as one of world’s most wanted terror suspects over links to bomb plots across Africa – and the deaths of more 400 people.
According to police source : “Primary findings indicate Lewthwaite could have a hand in this."A cyber crime unit will be finalising the contents soon.”
During the attack two cops were reportedly injured after one woman threw a petrol bomb and another stabbed an officer. The female-trio were all shot at the scene – while the other three were arrested at a nearby safe house.
Kenyan Police Officers also recovered laptops and a handwritten note by the three Mombasa attackers pledging their allegiance to ISIS before the assault.