Drug Addict Couple Passed Out After Overdosing On Heroin With Their Child At The Back Of The Car....Say No To Drugs !!!

The photos of a couple who passed out in their car with a child in the back has been released by American Cop to show the dangerous effects of heroin addiction. Ohio cops posted the pictures on Facebook after the pair were pulled over when the man, James Acord, was spotted driving recklessly
They wrote: “We feel it necessary to show the other side of this horrible drug. “We feel we need to be a voice for the children caught up in this horrible mess. “This child can’t speak for himself but we are hopeful his story can convince another user to think twice about injecting this poison while having a child in their custody.”
According to CNN reports, he told police he was driving to the hospital, as the woman in the passenger seat, Rhonda Pasek, had passed out. Officer Kevin Thompson then saw Acord’s head “bobbing back and forth”, while his speech was “almost unintelligible”.
Acord soon went unconsciousness – and Officer Kevin Thompson noticed the little boy, Pasek’s 4-year-old son, in the back of the car. The pair survived the overdose – with emergency services being forced to administered an opiate antidote, to Pasek, who was turning blue.
Acord pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired and endangering a child, while Pasek pleaded not guilty to endangering a child, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. The child is now in custody of Social services.