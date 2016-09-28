Female Student Auctions Her Virginity Online With Option Of 3Some In Order To Raise Money To Study Medicine Abroad

A female student has decided to take her quest for making cash to a different level. She is selling her virginity on an escort site in a desperate bid to raise money to study medicine abroad. Ariana claims she had considered other ways of making cash – but decided selling her virginity online would be the quickest way to actualize her dreams.
The stunning 20-year-old, Russian has listed her maidenhood on an auction website with bids starting at £130,560. Bidders can even get two virgins in one night as the listing offers the option of buying a virgin duo as Ariana’s best friend Lolita is also willing join in.
However, if a bidder wants both of the virgins, they will have to cough out at least £261,120. Ariana said: "Many students have the issue that during their studies they have to deal with multiple problems. You have to go to work in order to pay for your education.
"I want to move to another country for my studies in medicine. “The university will be very expensive, the rent will also be high. “I imagine that living in another country will be very hard, therefore I want to get the financial burden out of the way so I can focus on my medical studies."
Ariana said she has not been lucky when it comes to finding love and never found a man to pluck sweep her off her feet. She said: "I am also an independent woman and can do just what I want. “Believe me, I have thought long and hard to make this decision.
“I have hoped for so long to find my great love, but it did not work out. "So why should I wait any longer? And why should I lose my virginity to someone who could then break my heart later?"
Ariana said since she is not from a wealthy home that she would struggle to pay for her education any other way and Russia doesn’t offer grants for students to study abroad. She said her parents are not aware of what she is doing, but claims she is happy to explain her decision to them if they find out.