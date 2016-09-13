Iran Threatens To Shoot Down Two US Navy Spy Planes Flying Close To Its Territory

Over the weekend, It has been revealed that IRAN threatened to shoot down two US Navy surveillance aircraft flying close to Iranian territory in the Persian Gulf.
A Navy aircraft with a crew of nine and an EP-3 Eries with a crew of roughly 24, were flying a reconnaissance mission 13 miles off the coast of Iran, in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, according to officials.
During the flight, the Iranian military warned the two aircraft to change course or risk getting shot down. Despite the threat the US military planes ignored the warning and continued flying in international airspace, although close to Iranian territory.
According to Fox News, One US official said: “We wanted to test the Iranian reaction,”. “It’s one thing to tell someone to get off your lawn, but we weren’t on their lawn,” the official continued. “Anytime you threaten to shoot someone down, it’s not considered professional.”
The official said the Iranian behaviour was characterised as “unprofessional.”