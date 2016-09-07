Jay-Jay Okocha Former Bolton Wanderer's Star Retains His Status As King Of Kick Ups

Nigerian Football Super Star and Master Dribbler Austin Jay-Jay Okocha hasn’t lost his legendary talent. No wonder his reign at Bolton Wanderer is still remembered by Sam Allardyce. The former Premier League footballer at Wembley Cup had a kick up challenge with Patrick Kluivert.
During the kick up challenge Kluivert lost control and while Jay-Jay carried on.
The Nigerian - so good, they named him twice is known for displaying exceptional football skills leaving the spectators entertained. His rare skillful ability is why, in FIFA 17, Okocha will join Pele as the only FUT Legend with a 5* skill rating.
Interestingly, I won’t be wrong to say that the great man deserves such an accolade. So, Okocha retains his deserved status as king of kick ups.
Okocha became fan's favourite playing 84 games for the PSG - not just for his goals and skills but also for mentoring a young chap by the name of Ronaldinho.
He left PSG and joined Bolton in 2002 where he also quickly became a premier league hero for scoring crazy goals and displaying his bedazzled skills.