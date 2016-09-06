Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Set To Expose Her Secrets

Jennifer Lopez Ex- Husband Ojani Noa is back on TV, he’s out to spill out the dirt on his former wife. Noa, married the famous singer in 1997, and they parted ways barely a year later. The couple split was as a result of Jennifer wanting to focus on her career.
It’s obvious some is still bitter and now the scorned man is out for revenge. Appearing on the Million Dollar Matchmaker, Noa is looking for love.
“That was my first love, my first marriage,” Noa tells the show’s host Patti Stanger. “I was looking forward to being with her for the rest of my life. It didn’t happen. “She made the choice of her career instead of me.”
Jennifer’s career after the divorce got a boost and she went on to marry two more times including high profile romances with P Diddy and Ben Affleck.
But Noa claims that their split destroyed him. Ojani continued: “My heart was broken in many many pieces. “I was really hurt, it really hurt me.” But he can’t resist spilling some of Jen’s secrets along the way.
In 2006, Jennifer sued Ojani to prevent him from publishing a book about their marriage. Jennifer‘s ex-husband also made headlines last year when he threatened to release their sex tape.The sex tape included candid snippets from their honeymoon.