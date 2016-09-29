Kim Jong-Un's Border Soldier Desert Post For A New Free Life In South Korea

South Korean officials confirmed the defection of a trusted North Korean border soldier today. In what appears to be the falling apart of Kim Jong-un’s brutal regime. He now fears many others will follow similar move to flee for a new life in the ‘free world’ just some short distances away.
The soldier is the latest to risk their lives by fleeing the North Korean state which is troubled by food shortages and on the verge of an all out war. The soldier defected by walking through the heavily mined military border zone.
He was unarmed and is now being interrogated over how and why he made the crossing, the South’s military said. The run away soldier took the unusual step of traversing directly across the fortified eastern border.
However, North Korea is yet to comment on the defection. The news comes following tensions in the region since the North has been conducting nuclear and missile tests.
One of the top level defection was that of Thae Yong Ho, the North's deputy ambassador to the UK, who became the highest-ranking diplomat to defect to the South when he arrived last month.