Man Performs Surgery On His Penis Since Doctors Refused To Treat Him

Roman A, 38-year-old, was suffering from a condition termed phimosis meaning his foreskin is too tight. He had been in serious pain and unable to even go to the toilet. But because of the health risk involved, doctors refused to treat him.
Surprisingly, Roman felt it was necessary to conduct an operation on himself. He disinfected a sharp knife and a chopping board - and performed DIY surgery on himself to enlarge the hole in his foreskin.
As soon as he cut himself, he started bleeding profusely, luckily he remained conscious and called an ambulance, which immediately took him to hospital. He said: "It was my choice to do it. Doctors have turned me down and this has affected me psychologically.
"I felt hurt. I was diagnosed with a serious problem, and they delayed the surgery." He said had tried to get help from a number of medical institutions before trying the bizarre operation.
Phimosis is more common in toddlers and children, but it is unusual in older boys and adults. Circumcision is considered usually only as a last resort if other treatments have failed, but there is always risk of bleeding and infection.