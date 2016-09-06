Meet The Woman Who Wants To Be Too Fat To Move And Become The World's Fattest Woman

Meet Monica Riley, 27, model who wants to keep on adding more weight until she’s not able to move around. Her aim is to become the world’s fattest woman, Monica eats all day, consuming food cooked by her devoted boyfriend, Sid Riley.
Feeder Sid, 25, will spend his entire day cooking for his obese girlfriend, feeding her through a funnel and rolling her over when her stomach is full.
Monica needs her boyfriend’s help to wash herself and move around. Monica said: “The plan is to reach 1000lbs and become immobile. I would feel like a queen because Sid would be waiting on me hand and foot and he’s excited about it too.
“It’s a sexual fantasy for us and we talk about it a lot. He already has to help me get off the sofa and get me out of bed. “If I lay down after a big dinner he has to help me roll over because my belly is too full for me to roll – it’s a big turn-on for both of us.”
The size 38 model had been overweight her entire life, but only embraced her figure two years ago, after she pulled out from a weight-loss operation at the last minute. She met Sidney online four months ago, Monica gained four stone, and started to feel sexier than ever.
In a typical day she will eat six biscuits, six sausages in a bread roll, a big bowl of sugary cereal, two weight gain shakes, four McChicken sandwiches, four double cheeseburgers, large French fries, 30 chicken nuggets, macaroni cheese, Taco Bell and a gallon of ice cream.
She said: “The bigger I get the sexier I feel. I love my big soft belly and stuffing myself with food really turns me on. “Sid loves to cook for me and hand-feed me and I’ve achieved so much since we got together. He feeds me around the clock and I never have to get up to do anything.”
Sid prepares special 3,500 milkshakes to help Monica gain weight, and will feed her them through a funnel. She said: “The funnel feeding is what I really look forward to. I find it to be a very sexual experience and I know Sid likes it too.
“I have 20,000 online fans and they love to watch the funnel feeding – it’s a big hit.” Despite her controversial plans, Monica wants to have a baby. She said: “We do plan to have children – there’s nothing to stop me raising a child from my bedroom.
“We would get a nanny in to help around the house and take the baby out and about. “There’s nothing to stop us raising a child. Some people might think it’s selfish but I’m confident we would be good parents.”
Her mum Teri have warned that her eating obsession could kill her, but that hasn’t stopped Monica from wanting to gain even more weight. She said: “I could get hit by a car tomorrow and my life would be over. At least if I die this way I will have lived out the life I wanted and fulfilled all of my dreams.”