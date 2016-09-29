New Jersey Train Crash: More Than 100 Injured and Three Reported Dead.....Update

This morning a train crashed into a train station in America with reports of three dead and more than 100 injured. The NJ Transit train crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey this morning, leaving dozens of people trapped.
According to NBC New York report, At least three passengers died in the crash. Initial reports suggest the crash was an accident. Two local law enforcement officials claim it is still early in the investigation.
Pictures shows extensive damage to the station after the crash, The cause of the accident is not immediately clear. But over 100 people are reportedly injured in the crash. Official say “multiple passengers are trapped” as dramatic pictures emerged from the scene.
Passengers could be seen fleeing the wreckage. One passenger Bhagyesh Shah told NBC New York how lots of people were bleeding after the incident on the “crowded” train. He said: “The next thing I know, we are plowing through the platform. “It was for a couple seconds, but it felt like an eternity.”
Another witness, Linda Albelli, 62, said she was sitting in her seat in one of the rear cars when the train approached the station. “I noticed, ‘he’s not slowing up, we’re going too fast,’ and with that there was this tremendous crash,”. “There was just so much, a lot of people in need of attention,” she said.