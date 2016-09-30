Pakistan Threatens To Destroy India With Nuclear Bomb

The Minister of Defence in Pakistan has threatened to “destroy” India following “surgical strikes” carried out by India on suspected militants preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-ruled Kashmir.
The strikes, which were a response to shots fired across the de facto border through the disputed Himalayan territory, could lead to a military escalation between the two nuclear states despite a ceasefire agreed in 2003.
The attack on an Indian military base in Kashmir earlier this month, which left 18 soldiers dead has increased tension between the two countries. In a swift response to India’s latest strikes, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said: “We will destroy India if it dares to impose war on us.
“Pakistan army is fully prepared to answer any misadventure of India. “We have not made atomic device to display in a showcase. “If a such a situation arises we will use it and eliminate India.”
China, a traditional Pakistani ally, has also called for dialogue between the two nations.