Rapper 'The Game' Confessed Up To Romping With Two Kardashians and Blac Chyna

Rapper,The Game who was grilled on live TV about his lyrics of bedding THREE Kardashian sisters came back to haunt him. He made more revelation about having sex with some of the reality show stars on his recent track Sauce.
Last night he confessed up to romping with Khloe, Kim and Blac Chyna. In the track he said: "I used to f**k bitches that Usher Raymond passed off."Then I f**ked three Kardashians hold that thought."
US chat show host Wendy Williams quizzed him on the TV: "Have you slept with Khloe?" He went silent before Wendy raised her eyebrows and highlighted how, at the time, The Game was mates with Khloe's now ex-husband Lamar Odom.
Since she wasn’t getting a firm response, she went further by asking him if he had bedded Kim Kardashian - who is now married to Kanye West. He said: “You know what? I’ll tell you this. "Kanye is a really good friend of mine and they got really, really beautiful kids and I don’t want to disrespect their family."
Wendy asked : "You got down with Khloe?. His response was No. Now, did you get down with Kourtney?" Wendy went on with her investigative questions, only then did he reveal his third conquest was Blac Chyna.
His comments prompted squeals of surprise from the crowd when he said: "No there was three. "It gets a little tricky. "Chyna ain't married yet!" The Game released the track earlier this year.