Rapper Gangsta's Paradise Star ' Coolio ' Arrested For Trying To Smuggle Gun Through Airport Security

RAPPER, The Gangsta’s Paradise star- Coolio has been arrested for trying to smuggle a stolen gun through airport security. He was handcuffed by cops on Saturday at Los Angeles Airport for trying to sneak the gun through security checks.
The 53 year old, Grammy Winner was arrested alongside another man after the gun was discovered during the X-ray screening process, according to police.
According to TMZ report, a book bag carrying the loaded weapon was taken through the airport, and while a member of his entourage tried to claim it was his luggage, witnesses told cops it actually belonged to the star.
Police then confirmed that the items in the bag with the gun belonged to Coolio and he has officially booked for possession of a firearm by a felon. Coolio had already boarded a plane when the firearm was discovered, and was removed from the aircraft while police carried out their enquiries.