Russia's Anti-Corruption Agency Boss Found With $122M In Cash

Russian police raided the house of Dmitry Zakharchenko, the deputy head of the Energy Industry Department of the General Administration of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption. Dmitry Zakharchenko was arrested Friday on suspicion of abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and accepting bribes .
Through search, a seizure of $ 120 million and 2 million euros in cash was made. It should be added that the apartment where the cash was found is not owned by Zakharchenko, - as his lawyer Yuri Novikov said.
A source told Russian media outlet RIA Novosti: 'The final amount is unknown. [Police] confiscated a cache only in [Zakharchenko's] house; it is not yet known how many more assets [he has], but we are working in this direction.'
A source told Russian media outlet RIA Novosti: 'The final amount is unknown. [Police] confiscated a cache only in [Zakharchenko's] house; it is not yet known how many more assets [he has], but we are working in this direction.'
According to reports there was so much cash that investigators had to actually stop and find boxes big enough to but it all in. His lawyer, Yury Novikov, said: 'We are asking about two alternative measures: home arrest or 70 million rubles ($1 million) bail.'