Street Flowing With Blood Mixed With Flood Water From Animal Sacrifices For Eid Celebration

Blood flowing water can be seen in streets of Dhaka after thousands of animals were sacrificed in one city alone for Eid al- Adha –( one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar) due to poor drainage facility. Over the years, it is not uncommon to find blood stained street where thousands of families kill their cows, goats and sheep in the road.
The celebration marks the willingness of Ibrahim, to sacrifice his son on God’s command, Muslims mark the holiday by slaughtering animals such as sheep and goats. The meat is shared among family and friends and also donated to the poor.
But heavy monsoon rains yesterday coupled with poor drainage in older part of the city have created these shocking scenes.
According to reports on The Guardian one local resident said: ‘I felt I was walking through a post-apocalyptic neighbourhood. ‘To be honest, I was scared. It was an image of mass violence that shouldn’t ever be experienced.’
He was shocked to see families with infants walking through the chilling rivers of blood in celebratory mood. He added: ‘It made me speechless’.