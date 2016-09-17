Teenager Gang Raped By Three Illegal Immigrants Near Eiffel Tower In Paris

A teenager was found tied up and gagged after allegedly being gang raped underneath the Eiffel Tower by three illegal immigrants who are now in police custody in Paris. The attack is alleged to have taken place after the 19-year-old was lured on a Facebook ‘date’ in the French capital.
She was said to have responded to messages from who she thought was a 17-year-old Tunisian boy and initially met him close to her home in the Paris suburbs. But last Sunday night she turned up at the Champs des Mars, the public park where the Eiffel Tower is situated, and was attacked, it is claimed.
The teenager was allegedly dragged underneath a bush where a blanket had been laid out. She was then assaulted by the men and then gagged, beaten, and tied up. She is reported to have recently ran away from her mother’s home and the alleged attackers cannot be named for legal reasons.
She was found in shock, naked and crying by a couple who were out jogging early on Monday morning, they heard the victim making a muffled sobbing noise, and were able to raise the alarm. Police used computer data to track down the three men to a hotel in Paris, where they were caught while trying to flee to Germany on Monday.
None of the three attackers had proper immigration documentation, and all claimed they were 17-year-olds from Tunisia, seeking asylum.
However, initial investigations revealed that they are likely to be a lot older, and possibly from Algeria. The source said: “An enquiry is underway to try and work out exactly who they are, and what they were doing in France.”
All the men deny rape, saying they were involved in a “consensual adult relationship” with the woman. However, they all remain in police custody, while the victim has been taken in for care by social services.