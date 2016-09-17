US Former Secretary Of State Collin Powell Leaked Email Says Israel Has 200 Nukes All Pointed Towards Iran

Hackers this week leaked a private email exchange last year by former Secretary of State Colin Powell discussing Israel's nuclear weapons capability with a friend, saying the country has 200 warheads.
Israel has never declared itself a nuclear state despite strong indications that it had developed nukes decades ago. The existence of its weapons program is considered classified information by both the Israeli and U.S. governments.
Powell,who has served as White House national security adviser and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told The Associated Press on Friday through a spokeswoman he was referring to public estimates of Israel's nukes.
The statement said. 'He like many people believe that there may be a capability and the number 200 has been speculated upon in open sources.' It added: 'This email was written 10 years after he left government and has not received briefings on classified matters.'
'Iranians can't use one if they finally make one,' Powell wrote to Democratic donor Jeffrey Leeds, a hedge-fund founder who serves on the board of the Colin L. Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at the City College of New York. 'The boys in Tehran know Israel has 200, all targeted on Tehran, and we have thousands.'
However, Powell is not the first top-level U.S. government official to publicly discuss Israel's nukes. Former President Jimmy Carter has said in interviews and speeches that Israel has between 150 and 300 warheads.
Powell's leaked email, which was among thousands of his messages posted earlier this week to the website DCLeaks.com.
DCLeaks.com is suspected to be an outlet for hackers tied to Russian intelligence. The website, which says it intends to expose the misuse of political power, has released emails from other Washington political figures.