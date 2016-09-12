Monday, 12 September 2016

US Sends In B1 Bombers As Kim Jong-Un Prepares For Another Nuke Test

Image result for kim jong un

Kim Jong-un is ready to test another nuclear warhead – just days after detonating a bomb so huge it set off like an earthquake. South Korea believes it may set off the nuke in a previously unused tunnel in its mountain test site.

As a deterrent, US government is preparing to send two Rockwell B-1B Lancers – which are capable of carrying nuclear bombs – to South Korea in a show of force.
According to South Korean source: "Indications have been gathered that the North has completed preparations to conduct a nuclear test at any time in the third tunnel that has not been used previously.”

North Korea has claims it can now make nukes small enough to mount a warhead on a missile. The trigger happy leader has test launched ballistic missiles capable of reaching South Korea, Japan and the US territory of Guam this year.

A Rockwell B-1B Lancer

 The North Korean Leader has also experimented with submarine-launched ballistic missiles – potentially meaning it could sneak up on Britain or the US. But a US expert, based on power of the earthquake it triggered, said it could have be up to 30 kilotonnes.


The North’s surprising – and worrying nuke test with advancement in nuclear technology is worrisome and of great concern to the International community.  North Korea described a push for further UN sanctions as "laughable" – and vowed to continue to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.
