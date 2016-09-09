Why Over 100,000 People Joined Vida Divina In 12 Days. Don't Miss Out !!!

Vida Divina is a Global network company marketing healthline and nutritional products aimed at helping people to discover and live a healthy lifestyle at the same time gaining financial independence. If you love Detox Tea! Vida Divina features it exclusively!.
Their products are originally and organically formulated to boost your energy & immunity, improve your sleep, refreshing your body giving you a balance in overall health and well-being.
The CEO, Armand Puyolt has invested $33 Million into purchasing a state of arts manufacturing facility and warehouses across the world. Vida Divina formulates and manufactures its own products, cutting out middle man, thereby allowing us to offer amazing natural and organic products that are affordable with an even MORE generous compensation plan.
BUSINESS MODEL
To become an affiliate, You are not required to purchase large quantities of products to stock and sell. The business model is a direct selling model which involves word of mouth referral, i.e. Introduce the products to a few people who also introduce to a few and the company rewards you with referral commission of 50% of every product purchased by those you have referred.
How It Work
- Talk
to Amanda about the weight loss tea, TeDelgaza, that will make her burn
fat and retain her slim body.
- If Amanda
is interested, She goes on your own website and orders the tea
- The company
ships directly to Amanda
- The
company gives you 50% commission to say thank you
- Amanda
loves her tea so much and she’s losing weight without much effort and
naturally
- She
gets excited and decides to start her own franchise with Vida Divina,
- She
tells John, her colleague at work, about the products that are working
wonders
- John
also goes and orders products through Amanda’s website
- The
company ships to John
- Amanda
gets 50% paid to her by the company as commission
- The
company also pay you for helping Amanda starts her own business
- It’s a
Win-Win situation for everybody
There is no limit to the amount of money or referrals you can make. Imagine how much money you can earn through the referral and direct selling.
HOW DOES VIDA DIVINA REWARD ITS BUSINESS AFFILIATES
#1
50% Retail Profit – You are given your own website when you start your Vida Divina business, when anyone purchases products on your website, you get paid 50% retail commission. You are also able to buy at wholesale and sell directly to your customer, adding your mark up profit
#2
50-70% Progressive Fast Track Bonus – When you personally refer a new business affiliate to Vida Divina, you will receive a 50% to 70% commission payout on the package they have enrolled with. There is no limit to the number of referrals you can make.
#3
5% – 25% Progressive Binary Commission – Get paid this monthly residual income for team building and hitting sales targets monthly. You get paid 5% to 25% based on the volume of sales generated in your binary organisation, depend on your rank. You have the potential to earn up to $80,000 monthly on the Binary Commission.
#4
7 Generation Deep Unilevel Matching Bonus – How about earning 50% Matching Bonus on the Business Affiliates that you personally sponsored! This is a game change. Whatever money they are paid on the Binary Commission, Vida Divina will pay you 50% matching bonus.
Not only on your first level/ generation, but you also earn certain percentages from level 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. For instance, help 5 business affiliates earn $5000 per month and you receive 50% on each person, getting you a whooping $12,500 per month. That is just your 1st level, Do the Maths for levels 2 – 7.
Home Mortgage Bonus– Are you a Home Owner on Mortgage, Your home is about to get
paid for. Receive between $500 to $3,000 every moth paid towards the principle of your mortgage. You don’t own a home yet, you are about to go get one.
paid for. Receive between $500 to $3,000 every moth paid towards the principle of your mortgage. You don’t own a home yet, you are about to go get one.
#6
Rank Advancement Rewards – Vida Divina rewards you with fully paid for luxury trips twice a year.
#7
Progressive Star Coins –For each product you personally purchase, you earn star points that you can redeem for free products or merchandise. Star coins can also get you admission into corporate power events.
HOW DO I GET STARTED
VIDA DIVINA is totally FREE to start. Lock in your position NOW. Better Now Than Never !
Any further questions....Write in Comment Section.
If you are ready Click Here To Sign Up: SIGN UP