Woman Commits Suicide After Sending Provoking Sex Video Of Herself With New Man To Her Ex-Boyfriend Who Uploaded It On Internet

An Italian woman, Tiziana Cantone killed herself after sending a taunting video of her having sex with a new man to her ex-boyfriend who shared it on internet. She was filmed performing a sex act on a man.
She had sent the video to her former lover to taunt him. But the explicit footage appeared online in 2015 and she faced months of abuse and mocking. Her close friends and relatives stated that the 31-year-old was deeply depressed and on the brink of suicide for months prior to her death. They claim that she could not handle the negative attention from social media.
Ms Cantone could reportedly be heard on the sex tape saying: 'Are you making a video? Bravo.'
When her own video was shared widely, Ms Cantone is said to have started to receive abusive messages. She was also reportedly often recognised on the street and even had to quit her job.
The sex tape was popular that she was also forced to change her name. Ms Cantone underwent a legal process at the court of Naples North where she was granted a new legal name to avoid being recognised.
Her lawyer is said to have taken legal action against a number of internet search engines as well as people responsible for sharing the sex tape. Facebook was immediately ordered to remove the content from its social network platform and to remove every post or publication containing images (photos and / or video) that refer specifically to the person.'
Prosecutors in her home city of Naples have opened an investigation into her death, leaving open the possibility of criminal charges being filed.
Her friend Teresa Petrosino, told the Corriere della Sera that Ms Catone had wanted to 'leave everything behind' after being 'destroyed' by the abuse.
She added: 'I wonder how anyone can be so fierce, how to rage against a girl who has not done anything wrong. 'I think that they should be ashamed of all those who have filled the web of insults and meanwhile secretly watched the images.'