Woman Who Beheads And Cooks ISIS Fighters In Retaliation For The Death Of Her Family Members ( Warning ! Graphics )

Meet the Machete- wielding housewife and militia commander who gives ISIS sleepless nights. The head-cooking woman, Wahida Mohamed has been battling ISIS for over a decade. Her terrifying methods of revenge has the jihadists so fearful they have tried to assassinate her more than five times.
The 39-year-old’s publishes pictures of her hoisting the heads of decapitated extremists in the air. Other methods includes boiling the heads of her enemies. She told CNN: “I fought them. I beheaded them. I cooked their heads, I burned their bodies.”
The gruesome approach resulted from the heartless treatment she has suffered at the hands of Islamic extremists ranging from al-Qaeda to ISIS since the invasion of Iraq in 2003. Her two husbands, father and three brother were all butchered by ISIS. And Um Hanadi's revenge has been merciless.
As a leader commanding a brigade of 70 militia, she has driven ISIS from her Iraqi village armed with only Kalashnikovs. Her successes and social media presence brought her to the attention of the terror group.
Several times they have made attempt on her life by using car bombs between 2006 and 2014 - and each time they have failed. She even received personal death threats from the feared ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Um Hanadi added: "I'm at the top of their most wanted list - even more than the Prime Minister." Yet despite her head, arms and legs being littered with shrapnel, she refuses to stop the fight. To prove she is not giving up anytime soon she warns: "All that didn't stop me from fighting..."