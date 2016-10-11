Baby Stabbed 14 Times And Buried Alive By His Mother Was Rescued By Passerby

A Baby was stabbed 14 times and dumped in a 20cm deep grave just days after being born. The boy, named Aidin, buried face down in a shallow grave was rescued when a passer-by heard it crying.Now seven months old, the boy from Khon Kaen province in Thailand is going to be adopted.
The cattle herder who found the boy, 53-year-old Kachit Krongyut, described how the rescue unfolded. She said: "At first, I thought someone buried their pets alive, but then I saw a foot.
"I tried to control myself and called for help. The baby was buried with its face facing down."
Shallow grave near this tree was where baby was found
He was treated at hospital where doctors found he also had several bruises on his stomach. The mother, a 42-year-old local was tracked by footsprints and motorbike tracks left at the scene. She was tracked down, and charged with attempted murder and abandoning her own child.
Meanwhile Aidan was taken to the Kaen Thong Orphanage, where his new Swedish parents found him. Supachai Pathimchart from the orphanage said all the staff were very happy for him.
He said: "All the checks were carried out to make sure he goes to a good home. "We're very happy that he will be going to a good home and have a comfortable life. "He survived a very bad experience but he has a lot of character and he's happy with life."
Kachit’s husband, Pornchai, said he and his wife were delighted the baby would go to a good home. He said: "We're very happy that he has found a loving home to go to. He will do well in life we're sure." "He is very lucky. A few hours later and he might not have survived."