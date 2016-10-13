Barbaric Moment ISIS Chops Off Hands Of Two ' Thieves' In Syria Using Hammer And Meat Cleaver (Graphics)

This is the brutal moment ISIS used meat cleavers and hammers to cut off the hands of two thieves in a Syrian town square.
Both men accused of stealing were dragged before the crowd in Abu Kamal in eastern Syria, close to the border with Iraq, before the barbaric act was carried out.
The men can be seen being forced to sit next to a chopping block before their arms are tied down and fingers pulled to ensure their hands are flat.
A blade is then placed on the top of the wrist before a masked jihadist uses a metal hammer to strike down on the meat cleaver. Immediately, an assistant applies bandages to reduce the bleeding.