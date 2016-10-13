Thursday, 13 October 2016

Barbaric Moment ISIS Chops Off Hands Of Two ' Thieves' In Syria Using Hammer And Meat Cleaver (Graphics)

The men were dragged before a baying crowd in Abu Kamal in eastern Syria, close to the border with Iraq, before the savage punishment was carried out

This is the brutal moment ISIS used meat cleavers and hammers to cut off the hands of two thieves in a Syrian town square.

Both men accused of stealing were dragged before the crowd in Abu Kamal in eastern Syria, close to the border with Iraq, before the barbaric act was carried out.

Pictures capture the gruesome moment ISIS brutes used meat cleavers and hammers to chop off the hands of two men in a Syrian town square


The men can be seen being forced to sit next to a chopping block before their arms are tied down and fingers pulled to ensure their hands are flat.

Sickening: Moments later, men rush in with bandages to stem the flow of bleeding

A blade is then placed on the top of the wrist before a masked jihadist uses a metal hammer to strike down on the meat cleaver. Immediately, an assistant applies bandages to reduce the bleeding.
