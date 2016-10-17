Bloodbath In Mosul As Iraqi Forces Pounds ISIS With Bullets And Bombs

An offensive has been launched to recapture the terror group's capital in Iraq. Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi announced last night. Mosul is the second largest city after capital Baghdad and the biggest under ISIS control.
Gruesome footage has emerged showing bodies of teenage jihadis lying in the street, as well as bombs pounding the city. Today, the bloodbath began and forces started relentlessly shelling and bombing the city.
Over 4,000 ISIS terrorists are expected to fight to the death. ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate there in 2014. Since then it has been under ISIS control.The city has been encircled with minefields and filled moats with oil to create a ring of fire.
Addressing the nation, Mr Abadi said: "The time of victory has come and operations to liberate Mosul have started. "Today I declare the start of these victorious operations to free you from the violence and terrorism of Daesh."
The US said it was proud to stand with its allies shortly after Mr al-Abadi fired the starting gun on the attack.