China Furious Over US Deployment Of High Altitude Area Defence Anti Missile System Against Possible North Korean Attack

Beijing is furious that the US has deployed its formidable high-altitude area defence anti-missile system to shoot down North Korean missiles. The deployment comes after Kim Jong-un spent the last few years test firing long-range missiles and just last month he tested yet another nuclear bomb.
According to reports on People’s Daily, its states: "If the United States and South Korea harm the strategic security interests of countries in the region including China, then they are destined to pay the price for this and receive a proper counter-attack.
"Like any other country, China can neither be vague nor indifferent on security matters that affects its core interest." The statement comes after Chinese Foreign Minister Geng Sahuang called on the US and South Korea to halt plans, which will reportedly be stationed at a golf course in the south east of the country.
Geng Sahuang said: "We keep repeating our position that the deployment of the THAAD missile system by the United States and the Republic of Korea will not address the concerns of relevant parties, contribute to denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula, or aid the peace and stability of the Peninsula.”Mr Geng showed no signs of backing down, warning China would take “necessary measures to safeguard its national security”.