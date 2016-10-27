Donald Trump Allegedly Talked About How He Wanted To F***K Former Play Boy Model & Celebrity Apprentice Contestant

Donald Trump’s campaign has been rocked by multiple women coming forward to claim they were the targets of inappropriate comments or behaviour from the Presidential candidate. However, reports has it that married Donald Trump repeatedly proposed to celebrity apprentice contestant and playboy model.
He talked about how he wanted to “f***” her, it is claimed. Donald Trump allegedly made the comments towards Brande Roderick, who starred on the show in 2009 and again in 2013.
According to what the Former crew members told The Daily Beast: “When he invited her back for another season, he kept asking repeatedly again, saying he wanted her as his wife. It was typical Donald… creepy.”
During a meeting in the “boardroom”, a fellow contestant told Trump how Roderick got on her knees and begged not to be fired. Trump responded: “Excuse me, you dropped to your knees? Must be a pretty picture, you dropping to your knees.” But off camera, Trump’s comments were much worse, the staffers told the website.
One recalled Trump saying: “I would f*** her, take her now. He would comment all the time saying how ‘incredibly beautiful’ she was, with this ‘gorgeous and perfect body’.” Another source told the website they would have to warn Trump to be careful what he said while on camera.
“It’d be ‘f***’ this, ‘how do you think you’d want to f*** her’ that, ‘what do you think about her a**’, ‘what do you think about her t**s’. It was a daily thing.”