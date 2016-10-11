Drake And Rihanna Split Up Again Just Weeks After The Pair Got Matching Tattoos

Drake and Rihanna have reportedly split up, just weeks after the pair got matching shark tattoos. In August, Drake declared his love for Rihanna on stage at the MTV Music Awards.
According to E! News, Drake, 29, and Rihanna, 28, have split because their feelings for one another weren’t strong enough for them to be in an exclusive relationship. According to American news outlet: “Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment.
They are not exclusive anymore. They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way.” The insider said: “Anything can change between them though, for better or worse. They are still in each other’s lives.”
However, some gossip sites are reporting that Drake has already moved on and is hooking up with Instagram famous reality star India Westbrooks, known as India Love. Rihanna even sparked rumours of an engagement when she was snapped wearing a massive diamond on her left hand but Drake has already moved on with someone new according to reports.
A insider source told Bossip: “India Love is basically traveling with him. Not sure how that fits in with his Rihanna situation.”
Going by reports on Urban Islandz: “She was there for all of his shows in Los Angeles and several more of his shows. “Either Drake and Rihanna are just friends with benefits or they have broken up but he is definitely f**king India Love.”
India
While both India and Rihanna have previously been linked to basketballer Cliff Dixon. E! News’ source claims Drake could be hooking up with India to “piss off Rihanna”. India has also previously dated rapper The Game.
On Monday night, India cryptically tweeted: “I think it’s mad crazy how you could really be dating someone for a period of time & be completely blind to who they really are.”