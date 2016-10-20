Eminem Slams Donald Trump ' Loose Canon ' In New Track

American Rapper Eminem has blasted Donald Trump in his latest song. He slammed Donald Trump in a politically charged track called Campaign Speech. The nearly eight-minute track signals the release of his upcoming new album.
The 44-year-old wrote: "Don't worry I'm working on an album! Here's something meanwhile."
In the lyrics the rapper mentions fatally shot teenager Trayvon Martin. He raps: "Consider me a dangerous man, but you should be afraid of this dang candidate. You say Trump don't kiss ass like a puppet? 'cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the funding?
"And that's what you wanted? A f***in' loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button, who doesn't have to answer to no one? Great idea!"
The star didn’t spare Trump supporters as he rants on: "Run the faucet, I'm a dunk a bunch of Trump supporters underwater. Em flows at one point over minimalist swabs of synth. Snuck up on 'em in Ray-Bans in a grey van with a spray tan."
He made references to George Zimmerman the former neighbourhood watch volunteer who shot dead unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in a 2012, the police involved in Martin's death and Eric Garner, a black man who died after being placed in a hold by white policer officer Daniel Pantaleo in 2014.