Germany Ready To Send Troops And Tanks To Russian Border

Germany is preparing to send the state-of-the-art weaponry and troops towards Russia as the country stands up to Vladimir Putin in a military standoff. The Defence Minister, Ursula con der Leyen’s decision to deploy "heavy weaponry" to Lithuania next to Russia doorstep was confirmed during a crucial meeting in Brussels.
According to Newspaper Der Tagesspiegel the "combat-ready" army will have tanks, armoured vehicles, snipers and military medics, as well as police. The Defence Minister told the German daily:
“It should send a clear signal that an attack on any NATO member state would be regarded as an attack on all 28 members [of the EU]." She stated further that the huge military show of force was only as a "defensive" measure.
So far, Germany has promised at least 1,000 soldiers (600 going directly to Lithuania) and the rest spread around the continent. This follows the decision of UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon confirming his approval and deployment of tanks, drones and 800 troops to Estonia also on the Russian border in Spring.
In recent weeks, Russia has staged military exercises, including practising a nuclear drill involving 40 million people.