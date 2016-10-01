Ghanaian Born UK Soldier Is Suing Ministry Of Defence For £200,000 Because He Got Too Cold During Military Training

Gershon Rawlings, A Ghanaian born UK soldier is suing the Ministry of Defence for £200,000 claiming he got too cold on a military exercise in Wales.His lawyers claim he suffered numbness and tingling in his feet after being made to sleep outdoors in a waterproof poncho. Mr Rawlings says he was forced to remain out in ‘very cold and wet’ conditions during the two-week exercise.
The 33, has brought the negligence claim arguing his ethnicity made him more likely to suffer than other troops.
The experience, in October 2013, left him with ‘disadvantages’ which have limited his chance of getting another job, the writ claims.During the exercise his Royal Artillery sergeant told him other soldiers were also cold and he should ‘man up’, it is alleged.
Mr Rawlings, who is currently studying at university, said during the exercise he was not given sufficient hot food and drinks ‘on a regular basis’ to ward off the cold.
The legal action claims the Army provided him with waterproof boots and standard issue gloves which did not allow for his ‘particular vulnerabilities’.
Rawlings claimed he was diagnosed with ‘non-freezing cold injuries’, or NFCIs, and placed on restricted duties.
However,the MoD admits Mr Rawlings developed NFCIs but says he must prove how serious they are, and how they have damaged his prospects. But despite his diagnosis he was still required to parade, ‘required to work in open, cold garages’, and carry out guard duties in the open air.
His legal team claims the Army’s failings have left their client ‘disadvantaged’ over future jobs and ended his military career.A NFCI occurs when the core temperature of the body remains below its natural level for a long period of time. This is followed by constriction of blood vessels reduction in blood flow and the supply of oxygen to the hands and feet.
If no treatment is given damage to nerve or blood vessels may occur and this could lead to permanent injury.