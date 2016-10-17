Has WikiLeaks Boss Julian Assange Been Captured or Killed ?

WikiLeaks’ official account posted three tweets, one about US Secretary of State John Kerry, one about Ecuador and one about the UK Foreign Office. Each tweet was followed by a series of coded numbers and letters.It is thought these tweets are code to alert followers able to interpret them of his death.
Assange is one of the world’s most wanted men after publishing hundreds of secret documents.This morning WikiLeaks posted: “Julian Assange's internet link has been intentionally severed by a state party. We have activated the appropriate contingency plans."
Assange has been living in the embassy for three years after he was accused of raping a girl. If extradited to Sweden, he fears that the US will then get their mitts on him for his role in leaking top secret documents.
His fans interpreted the message to mean the WikiLeaks editor-in-chief had either been “captured” or “killed”. Kelly Kolisnik a WikiLeak volunteer debunked the rumours of his death, tweeting: “Julian Assange is alive and well. Rumors circulating that he tweeted out a 'Dead Mans' switch are completely false and baseless."
However, US entrepreneur Bruce Porter Jr tweeted: "Appears those codes were indeed Assange's 'dead man's switch'. "Word is he alive but internet has been cut.#Wikileaks"