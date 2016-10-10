Kim Jong-Un ' Feels Unsafe' Amid Fears Of Assassination

Kim Jong-un has been kept in lock down and banned from travelling through North Korea as the regime fears he could be assassinated. He is not allowed to stray much further than the capital of Pyongyang.
The tyrant “feels unsafe” if he travels into the deprived regions of North Korea amid fears he could be killed in an uprising from the suffering population. The dictator reportedly limits his trips to military bases, including missile and nuke tests, and heavily vetted farms and factories within a short distance of the capital.
Over 600,000 people have been displaced by the flooding. However, soldiers who are helping with the relief effort are also looking out for signs of open rebellion. According to NK News, The supreme leader only ever travels if he has a convoy of soldiers and military vehicles with him.
Kim has not yet visited areas around the Tumen River on the border with China due to these fears of assassination and uprising. A member of the South Korean National Assembly, Ha Tae-keung, who works with refugees from the North, said: "He feels unsafe. He knows people’s ideas about him are worse than in other areas.”