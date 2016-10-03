Kim Kardashian Robbed At Gunpoint By Two Armed Masked Men In Paris

Kim Kardashian was held up at gun point by two armed masked men dressed as fake police. They burst into the reality star's luxury residence in the French capital on Sunday morning.
According to reports from journalist Peter Allen in Paris, Kim was in bed at the time of the incident, and she was tied up by the men in her bathroom. The door was locked as several millions of dollars worth of jewellery and two mobile phones were stolen.
The 35 year old celebrity who was in France for Paris fashion week with sister Kourtney, half-sister Kendall and mum Kris was left "badly shaken" by the shocking incident.
Her husband, Kanye West had to cancel his performance at the Meadows Arts Festival in New York mid-show as he learned of the emergency on stage.
According to Kim's rep who confirmed the news, she said: “Kim Kardashian West was held up at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening by two armed masked men dressed as police officers." Kim is said to be “badly shaken but physically unharmed”.
Prior to the incident on Sunday, Kardashian attended the Balenciaga show before stepping out for dinner with Kourtney. There is no clarification on where her security was at the time.
As soon as the news broke, Kim’s husband Kanye West, left the his tour mid-show telling fans: "I'm sorry, I'm sorry. “Family emergency, I have to stop the show." It’s also unclear if the rapper is now on his way to Paris from his Saint Pablo tour in New York City.