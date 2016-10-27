Mariah Carey Reportedly Dumped By Fiancé Over 'Excessive Spending' But She Keeps Her $10 Million Engagement Ring

Mariah Carey has been reportedly “dumped” by her fiancé James Packer. James and Mariah got engaged in January after a headlong romance. According to the Woman’s Day publication, the billionaire businessman, 48, has called time on his romance with the 46-year-old pop star over her “extravagant spending” and disagreements over her fly-on-the-wall reality show Mariah’s World. “It’s all over.
“James had huge reservations about Mariah’s new reality TV show and the fact that she was willing to expose their lives to the world.”The report also says that James has “allowed” the singer to keep her extraordinary £8 million engagement ring. The report claims that the couple started having issues after Mariah “refused” to attend James’ sister Gretel’s 50th birthday party in Sydney.
It says: “When she refused to come to Australia for Gretel’s birthday party it created a lot of tension in the family. “His mum hated to even hear her name mentioned, and James’ tight circle of friends never really thought they would marry.”
However, Mariah has reportedly cancelled part of her current Sweet Sweet Fantasy tour including shows in Brazil, Argentina and Chile across October/November. Mariah’s statement reads: “To all of my lambs in South America, I am devastated that a portion of this tour had to be cancelled. “Thank you for all of the excitement and love—I hope to see you soon, my darlings!”
Her previous marriage to Nick Cannon in 2008 ended in 2014 after “falling out of love.”