Muslim Dad Rapes His Daughter As Punishment Because She Has Become Too Westernised

A Muslim father in Norway has been arrested and detained for raping his daughter as a punishment because she became 'too Westernised'. The man who is believed to be in his 40s has been charged with rape and incest after he attacked his daughter in their family home in the city of Fredrikstad.
Police prosecutors said the daughter told officers she was raped by her father as a punishment for living a Western lifestyle.
According to Fredrikstad24, Police lawyer said: 'They had been arguing prior to the rape. 'The father has been angry because his daughter did not follow his (Islamic) way of life, she explained in questioning.'
After the ordeal, the daughter, who is in her 20s, ran out of the house and told a passing postman what had happened, who then went to the police. However, the father has reportedly claimed that he does not understand why he has been charged with the crimes and said he was shocked by police DNA results.
The man has acknowledged that he sat on the victim’s bed, and tried to explain the police DNA findings with indirect contact. The young woman is receiving psychiatric help following the ordeal.