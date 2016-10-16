North Korea Suffers Another Setback As Mid-Range Missile Exploded Soon After Lift-Off

North Korea has unsuccessfully fired a powerful mid-range missile capable of reaching US military bases. Kim Jong-un authorised the firing of a medium-range rocket that could reach US bases in Guam.
The US Strategic Command said: "The North American Aerospace Defence Command determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America."
However, it has been confirmed the test was unsuccessful, with the rocket apparently exploding soon after take-off.
The missile is believed to have been a ballistic Musudan, which has been tested seven times with no success. This is coming after increasing tensions between North Korea and the United States resulting in Kim Jong-un declaring war.
A Pentagon spokesman,Gary Ross slammed North Korea for violating UN resolutions, urging leader Kim to avoid doing anything else to provoke other countries.He said: "This provocation only serves to increase the international community's resolve to counter [North Korea's] prohibited activities."
“Our commitment to the defence of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats is Ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation”