Parents Discharged Two Headed Baby Against Hospital Warnings

A 20-year-old mum gave birth two-headed baby boy in a hospital, But before anyone could catch a glimpse of the baby, the parents had discharged him and raced home.
Dr Jaiprakash Narayan at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College said: "A baby boy with two heads was born yesterday in a healthy state. "The mother completed her pregnancy full term and was doing well post surgery but the baby suffered breathing issues."
According to local reports. the baby sadly passed away after 32 hours. The doctor contemplated on operating on the small baby but eventually decided it was too difficult. He added: "The operation is possible in some cases of conjoined twins but here it was nearly impossible.
"Despite having two pairs of all of their internal organs they were all trapped in one body, with only one pair of arms and legs. You cannot separate such children."
The baby was kept in the intensive care unit but despite the risks and warnings by the hospital staff, the couple decided to leave and take the miracle baby home. Sadly, they are now coming to terms with the loss of their first baby and staying close to family members.