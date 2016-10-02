Patient Making Remarkable Progress In Major HIV Cure Breakthrough Research Carried Out By NHS And Top Five Britain's Universities

Research by five of Britain's top universities organised by the NHS, testing a "kick and kill" technique to first expose then destroy HIV virus, is being carried out.
They have made a major breakthrough in the search for a cure for HIV after a British man undergoing a new treatment stunned doctors with his remarkable progress.
Scientists treating the 44-year-old patient are looking forward to a breakthrough in what has been described as "one of the first serious attempts at a full cure for HIV.
The anonymous patient, is the first of 50 people to complete a trial using the two-stage attack on the deadly virus.
According to Sunday Times, The managing director of the National Institute for Health Research Office for Clinical Research Infrastructure, said: "This is one of the first serious attempts at a full cure for HIV. We are exploring the real possibility of curing HIV.
"This is a huge challenge and it's still early days but the progress has been remarkable."
The trial patient told the newspaper that recent blood tests showed no detectable HIV virus was present, although it was too early to confirm that the treatment had worked.
The new therapy aims to overcome a major barrier to clearing the virus from a sufferer's body that has challenged researchers for decades.
However, Imperial College London consultant physician Professor Sarah Fidler said the treatment worked in the laboratory and there was "good evidence" it will work in patients.
She added: "We must stress we are still a long way from any actual therapy."