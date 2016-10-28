Philippine President Promises God He Won't Swear Again. 'God Told Me Not To Swear Or He Had Crash My Plane'

The Philippine president, says he has promised God he won't use the swear words again. The foul-mouthed president who once called the pope a 'son of a b****' and told Barack Obama to 'go to hell,' says he has promised to God he won't spew expletives again.
Spewing expletives has become the trademark of President Rodrigo Duterte's especially when being criticized by western government in his war on illegal drugs that has left thousands dead since he took office at the end of June.
Duterte said that while flying home from Japan, he was looking at the sky while everyone was sound asleep and he heard a voice that said 'if you don't stop epithets, I will bring this plane down now.' 'And I said, 'Who is this?' So, of course, 'it's God,'' he said.
'So, I promise God to ... not express slang, cuss words and everything. So you guys hear me right always because (a) promise to God is a promise to the Filipino people.' Duterte's vow was met with applause, but he cautioned: 'Don't clap too much or else this may get derailed.'
However, Duterte has only changed his mind about swearing, but not the killing on drug war as a day after the pledge 10 more men were killed in his violent war on drugs.