Philippines President Lashes Out At US Again. ' Son Of A Whore Do Not Make Us Your Dogs'

Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has again lashed out at the United States saying they treat his country like 'dogs'. The hot temper president was holding a press conference before boarding a flight from Manila to Japan for an official visit.
It follows a statement made by the US envoy to Asia branding Duterte's anti-drug crackdown in the Philippines, which has left almost 4,000 suspected drug dealers dead, as bad for business and voiced human rights concerns.
He told reporters: 'They started it, then came out the issue of human rights, the State Department, Obama, EU. They did this to me. 'Then they said, we will cut our assistance. So I said to them, 'son of a whore, do not make us your dogs, as if I am a dog with a leash, and you throw some bread, where I can't reach.'
'The ambassador said something not very nice. You are not supposed to do that because in an election of another country, you should be careful with your mouth. 'I look forward to the time when I no longer see any military troops or soldier in my country except the Filipino soldiers.'
He announced in Beijing the Philippines' 'separation' from the United States, in reference to the alliance that is based on a mutual defence treaty. After returning from China he retracted his statement, saying 'separation' did not mean he would 'sever' ties and that the US alliance would continue.
Duterte has previously called US President Barack Obama a 'son of a whore' and told him to 'go to hell'.