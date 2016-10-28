Popular Koran Reciter Accused Of Sexually Abusing Underage Boys

A popular Iranian Koran reciter has been accused of sexually abusing underage boys in a series of allegations in the Islamic state. Saeed Toosi has been accused by three boys aged between 12 and 13 at the time of the alleged abuse, saying he sexually assaulted them and raped them as well.
However, the total number of accusers are not known, though some reports suggest there are at least 10. Toosi is a world-record winning Qari (Someone who recites the Koran to public crowds). He has even performed in front of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
According to Voice of America‘s Persian TV network the Qari one of the victims claimed Toosi touched him while they were on a Koran-reciting trip overseas. “When we arrived at the hotel, we were supposed to get separate rooms but he organised for us to get one room. I was only 12 years old. He betrayed me.
“While I was taking shower, he came in naked. I was in shock, I couldn’t scream, my mind was locked.” The Guardian, has reported Toosi denying the allegations saying they are “bogus and total lies” created to discredit the Ayatollah.
Due to public pressure, the judiciary has said the case against him is not closed because similar charges were reportedly dropped four years ago.