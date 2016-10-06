Pornhub Offers $50,000 Reward For Information That Could Help Catch Masked Men Who Robbed Kim Kardashian At Gun Point

An Adult website has offered a $50,000 (£40,000) reward for information that helps catch the masked men who robbed Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in Paris. Pornhub made the shocking offer because it considers Kim 'a member of the Pornhub family'.
'We are calling on all of our fans from around the world to come together and work collectively to provide any and all information relating to the crime so we can capture the criminals.'
Kim’s sex tape with ex boyfriend Ray J has been viewed more than 110,000,000 on the website making it Pornhub's most successful ever video.
An email address has been provided: tips@pornhub.com, for people to send information to.