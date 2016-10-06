Thursday, 6 October 2016

Pornhub Offers $50,000 Reward For Information That Could Help Catch Masked Men Who Robbed Kim Kardashian At Gun Point

Image result for kim kardashian

An Adult website has offered a $50,000 (£40,000) reward for information that helps catch the masked men who robbed Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in Paris. Pornhub made the shocking offer because it considers Kim 'a member of the Pornhub family'.
Pornhub’s Vice President Corey Price said: 'Here at Pornhub we were deeply saddened to hear about the horrible incident involving Kim in Paris. 'We consider Kim to be a member of the Pornhub family and want to do all that we can to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to justice.

'We are calling on all of our fans from around the world to come together and work collectively to provide any and all information relating to the crime so we can capture the criminals.'
Kim’s sex tape with ex boyfriend Ray J has been viewed more than 110,000,000 on the website  making it Pornhub's most successful ever video.


An email address has been provided: tips@pornhub.com, for people to send information to.
