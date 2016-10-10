Prisoner Caught While Trying To Escape In A Suitcase Carried Out By His Visitors

A prisoner’s ploy was truncated when guards decided to check the huge case meant to be full of paperwork to do with his appeal only to find him in the luggage case. Arnaldo Perez has been caught trying to escape from jail hidden inside a giant suitcase.
His escape plan involved getting a relative to carry him out during a routine visit to see him, but the plan didn’t work out. The incident took place during visiting time at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon in Vista Hermosa jail in Ciudad Bolivar in Venezuela.
The 24 year-old, had a male relative and woman come in to meet him who claimed that their big case contained "legal paperwork" to do with his appeal.
Unfortunately for him, the prison guards decided to check the luggage when Eduard Estiben and Anales Osorio came to leave. Shockingly, they discovered that instead of paperwork the huge case contained the prisoner curled up inside.
The prisoner can be seen wearing a blue shirt and red shorts crammed inside the luggage being carried by a man wearing a white shirt and jeans. Both relative have been arrested, while Perez returned to his jail cell.