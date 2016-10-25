Putin Says 'It's Not Funny Anymore' Should Hilary Clinton Emerge Winner Of US Election.

A video showing the Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing his concerns about the US election has emerged. In the video clip Putin tells a group of journalists that the US is creating a "distraction" aiming "to distract voters from the country's problems" by creating "an enemy and uniting the nation against them".
He made mention of both Iran and Russia as the potential enemies. However, when asked whether he prefers Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton he responded: "Mrs Clinton has chosen to take up a very aggressive stance against our country, against Russia.
"Mr Trump, on the other hand, calls for cooperation – at least when it comes to the international fight against terrorism. "Naturally we welcome those who would like to cooperate with us. And we consider it wrong, that we always have to be in conflict with one another, creating existential threats for each other and for the whole world.
"Would Mrs. Clinton delivers on he threats and harsh rhetorics against Russia if she became President? Or will she correct her position against us?"
Putin sent a warning message to US politicians, saying: "Jeopardising Russian-American relations in order to gain brownie points internally – I consider this to be harmful and counter productive. "It's not funny anymore. If somebody out there wants confrontation. This is not our choice but this means that there will be problems."