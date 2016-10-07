Russia Dispatches Nuclear Bombers For Regular Patrol On Edge Of US Airspace

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has signed off a new division of nuclear capable bombers to patrol the region. Long-range bombers dubbed "Blackjacks" and "Bears" will undertake regular patrols on edge of US airspace.
The TU-95Ms and TU-22M3s strategic bombers will undertake flights over the Pacific Ocean extending as far as Hawaii and US military bases in Guam.
According to Russian newspaper Izvestia, A spokesman for the Defense Ministry revealed the plans saying: "The formation of the division is almost complete now. It consists of several squadrons of long-distance bombers deployed in the Eastern and Central military districts."
In recent months Russia have been moving their firepower to the edges of the territory and thousands of troops and tanks have been sent towards the Baltic and nuclear ICBMs deployed to their Eastern-most border.
Military historian Dmitry Boltenkov said: "Back in the Soviet days our long-range bombers in the Far East had as their primary targets US military bases in Japan, on Guam Island, which then served as the main base of US strategic bombers in the Pacific, and also the US naval bases in Hawaii."
He revealed that the missile carrying planes were used to keep an eye on "enemy activity" and the patrols have not been deployed since the early 2000s. The US recently moved their nuclear-capable stealth bombers into their bases in Guam to meet the threats from China, Russia and North Korea.