Russia Orders Politicians And Officials To Bring Families and Relatives Back Home To Their ' Fatherland '

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has reportedly told officials to bring their relatives living abroad back to Russia following deterioration of relationship with the West.
According to local media, Russian politicians and officials with children studying in the West have been told to bring them home to the “Fatherland”. This includes any older relatives – such as parents living in foreign countries.
This latest development applies to all state employees. Workers were reportedly told to pull their children out of school immediately, even if it was in the middle of term. It also applies to administration staff, regional administrators, lawmakers of all levels and employees of public corporations.
Anyone who fails to act will put their chances of promotion at risk. However, the reason for the urgent recall is unclear. But it has been suggested it is to prepare the elite for “big war”.
But Russian political analyst Stanislav Belkovsky said: “This is all part of the package of measures to prepare elites to some ‘big war’
It comes after Putin cancelled a scheduled visit to Paris next week after French president François Hollande accused the Kremlin of war crimes in Syria.