Russia Reveals It's No Rival Super Weapon With Death Ray Electronic Beams Capable Of Destroying Enemy Fighter Jets

Vladimir Putin has revealed Russia’s latest super weapon which is boasted to have no rivalry anywhere in the world. Russia military continues to take giant steps ahead into the future of advanced military technology in preparation for war.
This latest technology was revealed by Russia’s United Instrument Manufacturing company at the Arms High-tech military exhibition in Armenia. In addition , Russia also has laser and sonic weapons in the pipeline as it engages a mass modernisation of its armed forces.
A representative for the firm said: “This is a completely new type of weapon, which has no analogues in our country, and I daresay, in the world. “It conducts indirect physical impact on the on-board equipment of aircraft or drones and neutralizes precision-guided weapons.”