Friday, 14 October 2016

Russia Reveals It's No Rival Super Weapon With Death Ray Electronic Beams Capable Of Destroying Enemy Fighter Jets

Vladimir Putin has revealed Russia’s latest super weapon which is boasted to have no rivalry anywhere in the world. Russia military continues to take giant steps ahead into the future of advanced military technology in preparation for war.
The latest super weapon can blast fighter jets out of the sky without missiles or shells with death ray style electronic beams. Rather,the futuristic energy cannon, which sits mounted on a truck, uses signals to disrupt instruments on planes, drones and missiles.

This latest technology was revealed by Russia’s United Instrument Manufacturing company at the Arms High-tech military exhibition in Armenia. In addition , Russia also has laser and sonic weapons in the pipeline as it engages a mass modernisation of its armed forces.

A representative for the firm said: “This is a completely new type of weapon, which has no analogues in our country, and I daresay, in the world. “It conducts indirect physical impact on the on-board equipment of aircraft or drones and neutralizes precision-guided weapons.”

He went further to say that the: “Real prototypes of such weapons have already been created and they have proven their efficiency.”
