Russia Sneaks Nuclear Capable Missiles Into Central Europe Amid Fears Of World War 3

Vladimir Putin has sneaked nuclear-capable missiles into central Europe amid fears of World War in a bid to boost his sphere of military influence.
Moscow has sent a ship loaded with an Iskander-M missile system capable of striking targets 310 miles away to Kaliningrad, a small Russian enclave located between Poland and Lithuania.
According to Estonian media the highly-advanced weapons system is being transported on a civilian ship in a bid to go undetected by the West. The missile system is far more powerful than anything possessed by the West.
It is capable of striking targets 310 miles away and is designed to carry nuclear weapons, meaning Putin’s reach across the NATO-aligned eastern European states will be vastly expanded.
Estonia’s minister of defence, Hannes Hanso, said: “But it’s certainly true that we have reason to keep our eyes open in the air, on the water, and everywhere else.”
The report has been confirmed by a US intelligence official and suggested Russia was playing war games prior to the election of a new US president.