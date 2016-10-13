Russia Warns Americans To Vote For Trump Or Face Risk Of Nuclear War

Russia warns Americans to vote for Donald Trump or face risk of nuclear war. Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who is a key Putin ally said: US cities will be wiped out “like Hiroshima” if Hillary Clinton becomes president, a key Vladimir Putin ally has warned.
The Veteran lawmaker who Putin gave award last month said Clinton would be the last US president as America would be completely destroyed. “If they vote for Hillary, it’s war,” he said.
As relations between the US and Russia have plummeted over Ukraine and now Syria, experts have warned that World War III is closer than ever before.
He is viewed as a Kremlin mouthpiece , he went further to say that Trump was the only man who could defuse the ticking time bomb. Unlike Clinton who could trigger nuclear war.
He said: "Relations between Russia and the United States can't get any worse. “The only way they can get worse is if a war starts. "Americans voting for a president on November 8 must realise that they are voting for peace on planet Earth if they vote for Trump.
But if they vote for Hillary it's war. “It will be a short movie. “There will be Hiroshimas and Nagasakis everywhere."